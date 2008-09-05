I am thinking of locating my upscale clothing store in a brand-new strip plaza where the only other business is a barbershop that just opened. Should I choose this location?

September 5, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You really want to be in a space occupied by a supermarket or dry cleaning business or other renters that generate good foot traffic, preferably in the type of demographic you are trying to target.



If you don't, then you have to create your own foot traffic, and the question becomes: Will you generate enough from your marketing

expenses to make the lower rent worthwhile?



The reality is, probably not. Better to "buy" built-in foot traffic then create it yourself. Especially if you would have to create it out of a customer base outside of your target.



All the best.

Brad Sugars