September 5, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For this type of business, you can determine a trend per dollar sold. Once you know your approximate level used per dollar level of sales, you can benchmark it and use it as a foundation for sales and to make sure your employees are honest.It's a simple, common-sense system--and one that can help you as you expand.All the best.Brad Sugars