How can I find someone to run my business until I can sell it?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Not knowing what industry you are in, my general answer would be to go to a competitor and arrange some sort of vendor finance where you could get paid back over the next two to three years.
I hope the experience hasn't soured you or your wife totally on business ownership--as it is still the best way to independent wealth.
Good luck in your efforts and relationship.
All the best.
Brad Sugars