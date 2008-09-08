How can I market and grow my 8-year-old IT business?

September 8, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can't market your company without the right tools any more than you can make a computer run without the right software.Don't hesitate to use the services of a good IT copywriter. Then let him or her put what you must communicate into the right words. The investment can pay you back quite well even on a tight budget.Look for someone who is independent to avoid the higher costs of an agency or large design firm, and who works in tandem with a designer. Before your first meeting, make a list of all the tools you think you'll need--even if you can't afford to create them all right now. That way, your copy and design team will conceptualize them as a cohesive family of tools.