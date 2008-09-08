How do I determine what percentage of the profit for a product I developed should be mine and how much should be the jobber's?

September 8, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pricing is magic. It's a combination of common sense, knowing your costs, understanding what drives your customers and making the deal a good value for everybody in the chain.Standard margins depend on your industry. Find this out before you go further. If you don't know, call some other catalog vendors of similar products and see what they're doing.Do you have somebody in your industry you can ask? Somebody with specific experience in this product area? If not, do a web search, and find somebody.Tim