What area of study would be best to pursue if looking to open my own business in the future?

September 8, 2008 min read

Study what interests you most. Choose the area that attracts you. That can be as simple as looking at which subjects and classes you'd like to be in. Try to spread it out; sample different areas to be sure.The best area of concentration is the one that matches your interests and what you like to do.Look in the mirror. Figure out who you are by what you like, and follow that dream. The best business for you is the one that fits who you are.Tim