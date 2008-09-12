I have an employee who is up for review and wants to have a non-employee witness, such as a spouse or friend. Am I legally obligated to allow this?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Unless you have a union contract specifying that this is required, the answer is no; you do not have to allow this.
However, seeing as how this person sounds like a potentially problematic type of individual, I think you would be wise to have a human resource professional or a neutral member of management sit in on the review. That way it cannot turn into a he said/she said kind of situation. Everyone tends to be on his or her best behavior when a third party is observing.