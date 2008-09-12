Marketing

How do I take advantage of people waiting for a parade in front of my store?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
How lucky you are to have this terrific added exposure. You should put some displays in the doorway with fun items for parade goers. Make them impulse buys--inexpensive, of course--and as customers bring these to the register, they'll get a good look at your merchandise.

You could also have a costumed character or two in the entrance of your store. Make the costume tie in with your store--such as a superhero or mythological character who runs very fast in . . . (you guessed it) great running shoes. 

You can bring kids and their parents into the store by having a costume contest before the parade. This will take some advance marketing and publicity, but the exposure will be well worth it.

Have fun!

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019