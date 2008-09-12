How do I take advantage of people waiting for a parade in front of my store?

September 12, 2008 min read

How lucky you are to have this terrific added exposure. You should put some displays in the doorway with fun items for parade goers. Make them impulse buys--inexpensive, of course--and as customers bring these to the register, they'll get a good look at your merchandise.You could also have a costumed character or two in the entrance of your store. Make the costume tie in with your store--such as a superhero or mythological character who runs very fast in . . . (you guessed it) great running shoes.You can bring kids and their parents into the store by having a costume contest before the parade. This will take some advance marketing and publicity, but the exposure will be well worth it.Have fun!