How do I determine the estimated population needed to support an apparel business venture in the Austin or San Antonio area?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.The best place to start with your research is a retail trade or industry association. You may need to contact several for your lines, but they are a wealth of information you'll need to make better decisions for your venture.
More important than population figures, however, is the amount of foot traffic you’ll have for your retail location--because in retail, rental is a big part of your marketing budget. Why? Because it will be too expensive for you to advertise to become a "destination" retailer. Only the largest big-box retailers have that type of budget, so to build your customer base, you’ll need a prime location with a lot of foot traffic.
Eventually, people may drive more than a few miles to shop at your store. Starting out, however, you'll need to focus on location.
All the best.
Brad Sugars