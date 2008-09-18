Finance

How do I find angel investors for my new green janitorial service? Is there special funding out there?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
No doubt there's a lot of investor interest in green businesses these days--and that's good--but it's not as if the procedures to find investment are different for green businesses than any other.

There's a lot of information on finding angel investors on this site--entrepreneur.com--on plans.com and on many other sites as well.

You do have a problem, though, unless there's some special angle you're not sharing, because investors are not generally interested in service businesses, at least not as much as products, because there's no leverage.

The investor makes money when the value of your business multiplies, and it's hard to multiply services. Are there products involved? Proprietary technology? How would the investor get his or her money back, and make money, on a janitorial service (green, or not)?

Investors want to make money. How are you going to give them return on that investment?

As for special funding, that's a different question. Like you, I have the impression that there are more public funds available for greening than there used to be. For federal money, start with the SBA at www.sba.gov. Check with your local Small Business Development Center as well (search for SBDC and you can use the list at http://asbdc-us.org.  Then check with your local and state governments and your local chamber of commerce. 

Tim

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps