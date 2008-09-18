How much money will I need to keep monthly cash flow going?

September 18, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're way off. Cash flow is about flow and timing: Factors like how fast you pay and how fast you get paid are vital, but you know nothing of that by just knowing the sales, costs and expenses.I've done a 20-minute free video for you, online, that will explain how cash flow works. Please take a look at http://timberry.com/videos/. It's vital, too. Take the time to get this right, or bring on a team member, because cash is what runs your business.