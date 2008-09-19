The company that hired me as an independent contractor didn't get paid. Should I expect payment?
You have exactly the right perspective on this situation. I trust that you have a written contract that defines what and when you are paid. (For example, $30 per hour payable weekly.)
Some contracts pay at the end of a project; but if I were you, I would require more frequent payment.
Regardless, if you provided the services that the contract specified you would and/or that you were directed to provide, you are owed the amount agreed upon. It is immaterial whether the company through which you worked was paid or not.