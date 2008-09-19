My cleaning business is slowing down because of the falling economy. What can I do to market to more people and get new clients?

September 19, 2008 min read

Are you doing all you can to get referrals from current residential customers? Offer an incentive, such as a free cleaning or a percentage off, to all customers who send you their friends and neighbors.�To spread the word, create a coupon or letter with your offer that you can leave behind in each home you clean.



If you clean several homes in one neighborhood, you should distribute brochures and business cards to other homes in the surrounding blocks.� Be sure to refer to your local references--though not by name without express permission.



Another option is to offer additional services to current clients, such as yard maintenance, minor home repairs, food shopping and more.