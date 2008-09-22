Is it legal for a majority owner of the family business to invest in a competitor because the competitor would sign a 5-year contract to buy products from you?

September 22, 2008 min read

Generally, a majority owner has the right to control the decision-making of the company. However, he runs into a possible conflict of interest/fair dealing situation if he hampers the business's credit to do a deal that the business will not profit from. In addition, the investment in a business of a potential competitor is problematic, as business owners have an obligation to place the interests of the business first.If you have a shareholder's (or other ownership agreement) in place, there may be rules about the voting percentage needed to authorize an "interested" transaction of this type (such as, simply 51 percent majority isn't sufficient; you might need 66 2/3 percent).You have some thorny issues here and would be well-advised to speak with an attorney about your situation.