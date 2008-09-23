How can I advertise my website for eco-crafters cost-effectively nationwide?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Since you're already advertising both online and off, I suggest you look into advertising and promotion through key associations. You'll need to do some research to see which ones have publications, websites and events that draw your audience. Start with the biggies, such as The American Craft Council, but don't overlook smaller organizations with the right kinds of members.
Good luck!