I am purchasing scarves overseas at low cost. Can I put my business logo on the scarves and sell them in the U.S. for more money?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You can certainly develop your own scarf designs and have them manufactured overseas. Plenty of apparel companies do that. And you would be remiss if you did not sell them for more than you paid to have them manufactured.

Whether you can re-label the scarves you purchase, though, depends on the terms of your agreement with the scarf manufacturer. Have your attorney look at the agreement to guide you properly.

