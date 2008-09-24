Do I need to ask Ganz if I want to use the Webkinz name in the ads for a product I want to sell?

September 24, 2008 min read

Depending on how you use "Webkinz," using the (trademarked) name of another's products to sell your own could be deemed to trade off of its reputation and goodwill to attract customers to your offering.If that's the case, you should definitely seek permission from Ganz. Speak to an intellectual property attorney to determine the appropriate course of action for you; from there, your attorney may be the one to contact Ganz's counsel to discuss the situation.