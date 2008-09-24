Starting a Business

What will happen to small business if the Democrats win the election?

Nothing, really. The economy goes up or down no matter who is in office. What makes a difference is what you do, and a big part of that is determining to succeed no matter who is running the country and
not letting politics get in the way of running a successful business.

To that end: Focus on what you can do to keep your profitability high--which means running on good profit margins and growing you top line vs. looking to "cut" your way to success. Just remember in the history of business, there is no correlation between who is in charge and who has made the most money--or who has lost the most. The key is creating the best business you know how and running it as profitably as you can.

All the best.
Brad Sugars

