How would I market a video that explains the collision-repair process?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There are a few steps you can take to market your video to businesses that can use them with their customers.

First, identify your best prospects. Who would most likely need and be willing to pay for this video? Be specific and determine where they work and the title of the person in the business who is the decision maker on such as purchase. These people will be your target audience.

Next, contact a list broker in your area to find a direct mail list that reaches your target audience. To keep costs manageable, you can narrow your list to a specific state, part of the country or a specific quantity that you can afford to mail.  Be sure to rent the list for two to three mailings.

Then create a direct-mail campaign with at least three related pieces that you can send to your list.

