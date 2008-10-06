Is television a good marketing tool for a Christian T-shirt business?

October 6, 2008 min read

It looks like you're considering using direct-response television adverting. The keys are to find the right cable programming, price your product to sell, have a product people want and can't easily get elsewhere, and produce a spot that motivates them to buy.Yes . . . that's a tall order. What makes this even more complicated is that the best direct-response agencies and producers have very high minimums. So you'll be largely on your own to oversee the creative development.Consider hiring a media-buying company to purchase the time. It will be compensated by commission on the schedule you place. As for getting large sales immediately, that depends on getting all of the above right.Best wishes for success!