Should I drop out of college and use the money to fund my business?

October 7, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Isn't there an obvious clue in this question? You say those who graduated from college say it's absolutely essential, and those who dropped out or didn't go say a college diploma doesn't mean much when you're working for yourself.So if everybody who's been to a place says it's great, don't miss it; and people who haven't been there say it isn't, whom would you listen to?I've been to college and also started several businesses. I've run one of them for years as it grew, and I say this is a no-brainer. If you quit, you might have business success, but you'll have less of a life. Education is not just about business, it's about being human, living, understanding . . . and it's also just great for business.Most companies won't take people without college educations above a certain level. Do you think that's just prejudice? Or stupidity? After all, people without an education are cheaper. What does that tell you?I didn't learn anything in school that helped with business . . . except common sense, how to think, how to decide, how to analyze, how to communicate . . . I was an English major. Sure, maybe you can get that along the way, but would you want to? Why give yourself that huge disadvantage?I've paid the bulk of five other college educations now, for my five children, without any hesitation. None of them majored in business, either. Education is so much more than just business.Does the lack of education hurt your business? Usually. Not always. Does it hurt you, as a person, to not have an education? Always. If you have no choice, then you have no choice. If you have a choice, get your education.Tim