How do I accept advertisments for my new magazine if I don't have all the supporting software?

October 9, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You need to figure out a common ad submission format for your advertisers. Because you are launching a print publication, you'll need ads that are saved at a high resolution.So you might ask them to save their high resolution ads as PDFs and pull the graphics out using the graphics tool in Adobe Acrobat, or you can ask them to send you a TIFF file or a high-resolution JPG, in this order of preference.You might also want to consider postponing your business venture until you can purchase the basic hardware and software to get you started. Relying on someone else's system isn't the best way to start a business.Good luck,Lena