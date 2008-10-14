Finance

I have invented a safety edge for swimming pools that can save kids and little dogs from drowning.

You may want to join an inventors club or sit down with a patent attorney to see what you need to do to protect yourself legally, and then contact the top 10 pool designers in your area or in the country to see if there is interest from a manufacturer's standpoint.

You may also want to test the idea with current pool owners to see if there is an interest from a direct and/or a retrofit standpoint. Regardless, make sure you are protected from a legal perspective before you start shopping your product around.

All the best.
Brad Sugars

