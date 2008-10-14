How do I capitalize on a business idea when I have little money as a startup?

October 14, 2008 min read

First off, I would go and get a job in a restaurant to learn more about the business, preferably in a franchised restaurant environment. The reason for this is that the odds of you getting financial backing with no industry experience are slim, and if you hire a restaurant expert and a franchise expert to replace that knowledge, there will be very little, if anything, left for you to own.Also, I would go the International Franchise Association’s annual convention and talk with companies that run franchise restaurant concepts. You will get better insight as to the realities of the marketplace, and you may come to understand a new set of numbers that will either propel the idea further or cause you to re-evaluate your original plan.All the best.Brad Sugars