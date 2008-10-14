I feel overwhelmed by the number of networking contacts I have to keep up with.

October 14, 2008 min read

This is actually a good problem to have, because you can leverage this in a number of ways. First, you should start a newsletter or an online blog, keeping everyone up-to-date on what is going on with your business or in the industry generally, to help keep your network informed and better prepared to go out and grow their own businesses.In addition, you can use your skills as an event planner to create an annual event for members of your network to promote their own products and services, in the form of a wedding planning event for new brides where your network and event attendees can mutually benefit.These types of tactics go a long way to not only secure your current network, but also to grow it as well.All the best.Brad Sugars