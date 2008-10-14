How do I determine if there is a market for a disease management company?

October 14, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To determine if there is a market, you need to see if the companies you are thinking of targeting would actually be willing to pay for your type of service. What is the benefit, in terms of dollars saved, dollars earned as a result of more productivity or time added to productivity for a company’s bottom line? Quantify that, and you can go in and "pitch" your service as an alternative to insurance companies' own preventive programs.Another option would be to work for a company that offers a similar type of service to the one you are proposing (if one exists) and learn how thebusiness works from the ground up. View it as an apprenticeship to owning your own company--and know that if those companies do exist, there is a market out there willing to pay for "disease management."All the best.Brad Sugars