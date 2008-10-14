How do you know when it's the right time to leave your full-time job for your own business?

October 14, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you have replaced at least half of your old salary in the new position, you can make the jump knowing you can replace the rest with new business.As far as benefits go, you should look into a benefits package from the company's current provider, or contact your local chamber of commerce. Membership in a local chamber usually gives you access to the chamber's provider plans, which are usually discounted to members. Or go online and see what new plans are available to make your jumpto what sounds like a good opportunity better for you and your family.All the best.Brad Sugars