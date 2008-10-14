How do I find good wholesalers for women's contemporary clothing up to size 5x?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Contact the stores that sell those items and ask who their wholesaler is, or search for a wider range of trade shows.
Is there a market for this type of clothing? If not, move on to something else. If so, and if it is truly a niche worth pursuing, you may need to go to a manufacturer and design your own line of private-label items.
Then you can become the wholesaler to retail outlets or a direct retailer with a unique private-label brand.
All the best.
Brad Sugars