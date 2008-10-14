How do I find a company to produce a small plastic educational item?

October 14, 2008 min read

My first question would be, is there really a market for your product? It may be useful to you, but is there a use or a benefit for others?To test this, you could create a prototype or a small production run and then hit the educational expo and/or trade show circuit to demonstrate or show your item. Only then can you gauge if there truly is any interest or a market for your product.If there is, you can work getting the legal aspects of your invention squared away, and you can also work on cutting your production costs by looking at global options (China, India, Indonesia) for long-term manufacturing.All the best.Brad Sugars