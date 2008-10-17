Marketing

How can I get consumers who are looking for custom jewelry to my website?

After looking at your site, I'd say the answer is obvious. Frankly, if you want sales you need to win them with photos, great copy, beautiful merchandise, lots of company details, ordering information and working links. 

There isn't any jewelry actually pictured there, since all the links say "page not found." I suggest hiring a professional web designer to give your site personality and selling power. Also, consider getting a URL with jewelry in the name. And once your new site is developed, you should invest in paid search advertising.

