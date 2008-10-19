Which type of bank account do I need as a sole proprietor ?

October 19, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

CAN you use your personal bank account? Yes. There’s no law that says you can't, especially as you're operating as sole proprietor.SHOULD you? Absolutely not. If you're serious about being in business, get serious about accounting for your business expenses and transactions properly by having a separate business account.It can also save you money on accounting fees, as you'll save your accountant time and frustration trying to parse out your business from your personal expenses.