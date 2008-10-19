My brother is working in another country that has fresh water pearls he can buy cheaply. How do we arrange to bring the pearls in legally to sell through my LLC?

October 19, 2008 min read

Commercial merchandise (which this would be, as you're intending to sell the pearls) cannot legally enter the United States unless and until the U.S. Customs Service authorizes it.The importation of goods is a complex task, with many quirks and regulations. For that reason, many companies use third parties (such as customhouse brokers or freight forwarders) to handle the numerous details.As it seems you're keen on setting up things properly, speak to an attorney who understands the import process and has experience in this area. He or she should be able to clue you in on what's involved.