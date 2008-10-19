How do I update my corporate minutes years later?

October 19, 2008 min read

You are not falsifying records if you are accurately recording (albeit at a later date) what transpired in the past.If you start making up stuff or inserting information that didn't actually happen, then you're in danger of falsifying. To avoid the challenge, you can draw up the minutes for, say, 2004, but date them today (or whenever you write the minutes). And be sure to keep current going forward.