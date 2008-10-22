What's the fastest ways to get clients for my training business?

October 22, 2008 min read

To book attendees for your training events, you should get a list of area estheticians from an association or compile your own list by using the phone book and making calls to get the names.Then invite them by direct mail, phone or both. I suggest you go beyond the ordinary training event and create something special--perhaps by giving away products or by holding the event at a name spa.