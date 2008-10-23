I am beginning a home-cleaning business. Another woman who cleaned in our small town was killed in a car crash four days ago. Is it OK to advertise to her clients? And if so, how long should I wait?

October 23, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let "tasteful" be your watchword as you proceed cautiously to reach out to your deceased competitor's clients.�Wait until after the funeral has taken place, to give everyone some time to get over the loss.�



Then, I suggest your ads or direct mail make no mention of the person who has passed and you focus instead on letting the clients know you are available and the benefits of choosing you over any other firms that may solicit their business.