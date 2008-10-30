With this slow economy I am quickly sinking. Should I look into filing bankruptcy, finding investors or simply selling my new dream bakery?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.First off, it's not about going bankrupt or shutting down--it's about getting the information and advice you need to make the business a success. In this type of environment, you need to sell your way out of your situation, and you can only do that with a good sales and marketing effort.
If your products are truly amazing, package some up and drop them off at a radio station or TV station and get a buzz going about your products and business. That's the first step in turning your situation around.
The second step is to shoot me your contact details so I can put you in touch with one of our coaches, who can guide you as to what you need to do long-term.
It really pains me when I hear stories like yours--it's one of the reasons I started coaching in the first place. So start thinking about ways to increase your sales and marketing, and e-mail me at bradsugars@actioncoach.com so I can direct you to the coaching resources you'll need to not just survive short-term, but thrive in your business over time.
All the best.
Brad Sugars