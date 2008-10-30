Do I have to take a course in school to be a good entrepreneur?

October 30, 2008 min read

In short, no. You can learn to be a good entrepreneur from books, tapes and CDs. But as long as you are in school, you can learn the fundamentals of business building from all of those courses you mentioned. The one caveat I would add is that most MBA-style programs focus on big businesses or corporations, and to be really successful in a small business, you will need to focus on courses that are designed for small- to medium-size businesses (SMEs).Good luck, and know that you will probably need to start a few businesses--or use the "buy, build and sell" model of buying a few underperforming businesses, building them up and selling them--before you find lasting success. Why? Because the real world experience of running a business is far better and incredibly more instructional than just theory. And the lessons also tend to stick a lot better.All the best.Brad Sugars