With the economic downturn how do I find new business as a mortgage associate?

October 31, 2008 min read

Yes, consumers are nervous, and with the downturn in home sales as well, you need to rethink how you reach consumers. It's never been more important to get positive word of mouth and direct referrals. So expend your energies in tactics that stimulate both. In particular, focus on meeting with Realtors and real estate agents to increase referrals. Supply them with mortgage calculation and other tools that carry your logo to use with homebuyers. Once you earn their trust, they will send more referrals your way.