How does a sole proprietor make money selling a talking head educational video to schools?

You're on to something when it comes to sponsorship. As soon as your book comes out, make a list of companies that want to reach your student audience and pitch them on having their logos and messages on the materials you distribute. Also, see if you can apply for any grants to support your work. You can research available grants on your own or engage a specialist to find and apply for grants on your behalf.