Does it make sense to link my website to other businesses in the same industry that don't compete with my firm?

There are two different ways to look at linking; both of which can benefit your business. While posting relevant resource links on your site will help boost your firm’s service ratings with prospects and clients, the best linking situation comes from creating as many quality inbound links as you can to your website.

This can be achieved by asking other website’s to link to yours on their “resource page,” by posting an article on another site with a hyperlink back to your site in your byline, by blogging (which should allow you to post a link back to your site) or from posting press releases via various e-distribution portals.

The two primary reasons for wanting to increase quality inbound links is to improve your site’s search rankings with the search engines and to get your firm’s name in front of new audiences.

Best of luck with all your linking!

