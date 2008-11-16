Marketing

What is the best way to generate leads for my cash-back shopping portal?

This is a tough one for me to answer James, because I’m one of those folks who are turned off by MLM! I go for it when I am supporting a non-profit (like a publically funded radio station or charity) but it’s going to be a hard-sell to get a bunch of people to shop from your site when it’s not your stuff you are selling.

With that said, there will be those people who don’t mind as much. The best advice I can offer is to turn your site into a place where people can actually learn something—or more importantly—save time and money.

If you can post the newest sales information from the various vendors they can access and sell one-stop shopping with discounts. If you do something that makes the end consumer see a direct benefit (and in this economy who isn’t looking to save some cash) then you might be able to turn more people into customers and even raving fans.

Best of luck with your business!

