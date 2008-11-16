Where can I find free samples of proven sales letters of introduction to my services?

November 16, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are a lot of great sales information books out there, but if you want to find something fast (without getting in your car to go to the library or waiting for a book to ship) just Google the following phrase: "great sales letters."One of the first things to pop up is an article on Entrepreneur.com https://www.entrepreneur.com/marketing/marketingcolumnistkimtgordon/article169820.html. Of course there are many other listings linking to sample letters, as well as other articles with ideas on how to write a great sales letter. Another tip--hire a professional marketing communications copywriter to write one or two for you!Here's to kickin' sales letters!