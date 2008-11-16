How do I advertise an online astrology business?

November 16, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

First of all, there are no guarantees for staying on the fist page in Google, especially with high traffic searches like astrology. That said, there are a number of things you can do to improve your search rankings organically (i.e., via your website, not through paid advertising).Great content, which is updated regularly, is one thing that helps. This includes strong meta data that is posted “behind the scenes” in your HTML (good title and description meta data, and keywords). Quality inbound links to your website, which can be generated through your own blog as well as outside portals and getting your information up on other astrology or spirituality/wellness portals will also help.You should also consider online event or speaking listings from organizations you are a part of, online PR, etc. Other ways to generate traffic include online leader-board or tile ads in networking or trade association groups you belong to, as well as major daily newspaper websites, and other well-visited health, wellness or spirituality sites.Best of luck in your endeavors!