How much traffic do I need to start selling direct advertisements?

November 16, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New sites sell ads all the time, so I'd recommend putting together a bunch of options and special introductory rates. Then get the word out about your site so you can improve your site traffic quickly. Use as many well-visited portals as possible--especially via university sites, popular blogs, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.The idea is to generate buzz, so in addition to busy online portals, don't neglect some traditional sales processes: networking, cold calling and PR (along with select face-to-face time with major movers at online marketing conferences). It wouldn’t hurt to work with a professional online marketing strategist, do ongoing site improvements (great content, relevant metadata) and work with online inbound marketing specialists (check out www.TenGoldenRules.com).Here's to your success!