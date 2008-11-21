Starting a Business

What kind of business license do I need?

You are mixing up a couple of concepts here. The first is the need to form a business entity (corporation or LLC) for doing business. That just gives you general permission to do business.

The second is that there may be specific state or federal regulations/licenses that govern how you can operate your cosmetics business. You may need to do both. The fees are what they are -- they aren't scaled depending on (for example) how much business you're doing or how long you've been in business. Speak to a business attorney in your area so that you don't have to navigate this on your own.

