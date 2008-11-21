I want to start a business that involves using logos of established companies. How should I contact the companies to get their authorization for use and what percentage of sales should I offer in return?

November 21, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's not clear exactly how you intend to use the logos--my first suggestion would be to contact the legal departments of these companies or, depending on who they are, there may be a separate marketing department that handles these kinds of arrangements.Depending on how you want to use the logos, the companies may prefer to receive a fixed dollar amount each month rather a percentage of your sales--they may not want to tie their fortunes to the uncertainty of your business model.Make sure you have an attorney on your team who understands trademark licensing to help you through this process, as these kinds of arrangements are not always straightforward--and will require you to pay a licensing fee whether or not your business idea is generating money.