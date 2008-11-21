How do I beat the bank runaround?

November 21, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A lot depends on your personal and business credit, as well as what you are using the loan dollars for specifically. There's not enough information in your question to give much insight, but I would work with your business accountant and ensure your financial statements are in order to support expansion and perhaps better rates. Other alternatives to bank financing are finding other types of lenders, but often they will be even more expensive.In this economy, banks are still lending but they are tightening their requirements.