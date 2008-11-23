How should I market to high-end consumers?

November 23, 2008 min read

Since you mentioned "high-end" three times in three sentences, I get the feeling that your handmade confections are expensive and you are trying to establish exclusivity around your product.Most people who have high-end parties and events do not do the planning themselves. I would suggest finding out who are the top three to five event planners in your area and bringing them a selection of your products as a gift. If you get a positive reaction, use their comments on your website.I would also suggest you send a selection of your products to the appropriate editors of top bridal magazines and those magazines that feature fancy weddings.