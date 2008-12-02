What needs to be in place for a bank to produce a letter of credit on my behalf?

December 2, 2008 min read

Since individual banks issue their own letters of credit, take a look at the bank's letter of credit form, and you will see what specific documentation they require. Invoices, shipping arrangements, dates, times, etc.--these will all be required by the bank who issues the letter of credit.Speak with an attorney about your contracts to make sure you're legally protected to receive the commission they've agreed to give you.