Is it legal to resell replica brand-name products without the original designers' permission?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.You're right--these knockoff products sell like hot cakes worldwide, especially in and out of foreign markets such as China. The reason you don't see many of these products coming from the U.S., however, is because intellectual property laws are particularly stringent here. You're treading on dangerous ground when you sell products that carry trademark infringements. Familiarize yourself with the policies of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (www.uspto.gov), and when in doubt, avoid selling counterfeits.